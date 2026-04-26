UGA Chapel Bell to leave tower over summer for repairs, pausing longtime tradition

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia’s Chapel Bell will be out of commission for the summer.

According to UGA officials, the bell will be removed from the tower starting partway through May so work crews can perform preservation and restoration efforts at the bell tower.

The university said a pause on the longtime bell-ringing tradition for the summer will allow teams to protect the structure and ensure many more years of use.

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The bell will remain in place through May 10, officials said. Then, no May 11, temporary barricades will go up around the tower for the bell to be lowered and removed.

The bell will be sent to an off-site partner to be evaluated and documented due to its age and a vulnerability to cracking.

University officials said the bell, which dates back to 1835, has gotten more and more vulnerable due to age and frequent use.

The bell should be back in its tower before the start of the fall semester.

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