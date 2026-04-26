Metro Atlanta school system passes new budget, includes approval for teacher bonuses

MARIETTA, Ga. — The new budget for Marietta City Schools was officially approved.

The Board of Education for the school district passed a $169 million budget, with salary increases for employees, new positions for literacy and fine arts support and fewer certified classroom positions.

According to budget documents, health premiums for staff are up, as are the rates for the Teachers Retirement System employer premiums.

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Marietta City Schools is funding 10 literacy support positions and two fine arts support positions.

School district officials said the millage rate will be maintained at 17.97, the same rate they have kept for 25 years, with exceptions in 2012 and 2013 where the rate was temporarily increased to build the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

The district is also adding increased custodial services, maintenance and utility in the coming school year, contributing to the larger budget.

District officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a bonus for school staff and teachers at Marietta City Schools was also approved. It was provided to all employees before spring break.

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