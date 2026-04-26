Police investigating shooting near northwest Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police said officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound near an apartment on Northside Circle.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police said details on the incident are limited because the victim would not give them a statement about how it happened.

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