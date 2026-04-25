Atlanta Jazz Festival announces free concert series at local parks this May

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Jazz Festival is bringing free live music to parks across the city this May through its annual Neighborhood Jazz Series.

Taking place over the course of three consecutive weekends beginning May 1, the series will feature shows in several Atlanta greenspaces, including Adams Park, Washington Park, Grant Park and West Manor Park.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Saturday, May 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Adams Park

1620 Delowe Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

*Presented by Council Member Wayne Martin

Kicking off the party will be DJ Professor X followed by the GSU Jazz Combo directed by Kebbi Williams, Line Dancing in the Park: La Silhouettes & DJ Professor X, Justice Michael , and DJ Professor X will close out the event.

Sunday, May 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Washington Park

102 Ollie Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

*Presented by Council Member Byron Amos

GSU Jazz Combo directed by Dr. Gordon Vernick, Line Dancing in the Park: La Silhouettes & DJ Professor X, and Groove Centric. Food trucks will be on-site.

Saturday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Grant Park

840 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

*Presented by Council Member Jason Winston

Campbell Middle School Jazz Combo directed by Oliver Kesler, Line Dancing in the Park: La Silhouettes & DJ Professor X, Lavahi, and winding up the event will be DJ Professor X.

Saturday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m.at West Manor Park

3240 West Manor Circle SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

*Presented by Council Member Andrea Boone and Council Member Michael Bond

KSU Jazz Combo directed by Trey Wright, Line Dancing in the Park: La Silhouettes & DJ Professor X, and Sabor Brass Band.

Hosting this year’s Neighborhood Jazz Series is local AM radio station WJZA Smooth Jazz 101.1 and 100.1.

The series will lead into the 49th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival, with the jazz music showcase slated to occur at Piedmont Park on May 23-25. Renowned musicians like Kamasi Washington and The Roots, among others, have been announced for this year’s festival.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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