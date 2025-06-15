Weather

Father’s Day forecast: Scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Father’s Day is starting off mostly cloudy and foggy in some areas, but once again, there is a chance for rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Monday through Thursday, we’ll be stuck in a summertime weather pattern of afternoon storms developing each day.

Friday will be much drier. Only isolated storms are expected.

We’re taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast for your Father’s Day plans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

  • Scattered showers developing this afternoon
  • Heavy downpours, gusty winds with stronger storms that develop
  • High temps will be in the upper 80s

