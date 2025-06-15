Father’s Day forecast: Scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon

Father’s Day is starting off mostly cloudy and foggy in some areas, but once again, there is a chance for rain.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Monday through Thursday, we’ll be stuck in a summertime weather pattern of afternoon storms developing each day.
Friday will be much drier. Only isolated storms are expected.
We’re taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast for your Father’s Day plans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know:
- Scattered showers developing this afternoon
- Heavy downpours, gusty winds with stronger storms that develop
- High temps will be in the upper 80s
