Man dies in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Atlanta Thursday.

See more about this deadly shooting LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police said they arrived at about 11:30 a.m. at 875 Conley Road SE on a shooting call.

There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical providers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine the situation surrounding the incident.

The man who was killed hasn’t been identified.

This is a developing story.

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