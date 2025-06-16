Crash, GSP activity shuts down intersection in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A downtown Atlanta intersection is blocked off for a Georgia State Patrol investigation.
NewsChopper 2 is flying over Forsyth Street and Carnegie Way, where it spotted a number of trooper patrol cars.
There is also a car that appears to have crashed with a box truck.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information, but have not heard back.
