Rapper Ca$h Out accused of sex trafficking, abuse in ongoing trial

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New and disturbing testimony was presented Monday during the trial of Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out.

One of the women at the center of the case took the stand and recounted years of alleged abuse and coercion, said Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

The 41-count indictment list charges of rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution.

Gibson’s codefendants include Gibson’s mother, Linda Smith aka “Morenika Vinie” aka “Mama Ca$h Out;” Tyrone Orlando Taylor aka “Rooskie;” and Demetrius Lamont Edwards aka “Drama.”

Prosecutors say Ca$h Out, whose legal name is John Michael Gibson, and others allegedly used their record company, Pyrez Music Group LLC, to entice, coerce and recruit women to engage in commercial sexual activity.

The woman who testified said she first met Gibson during a time of financial hardship. She admitted that before meeting him, she posted explicit photos online and engaged in sex work to make ends meet.

On Friday, she told jurors she dated Gibson and was managed by him. She said they lived together in multiple metro Atlanta homes including the Mezzo, a high-rise in Buckhead. The woman said she and other women were performing sex acts for money, which were allegedly set up by posting ads on social media or by walking the streets.

“He said he was a manager,” she said on the stand, describing how Gibson positioned himself as someone who could help her make more money.

The woman described her time with Gibson between 2014 to 2018. During that time, she said she was subjected to physical abuse.

When asked why she never documented the abuse, she replied, “It’s really hard to record when you’re getting beat up, so no, I wasn’t recording.”

On cross-examination, the woman admitted she had willingly posted explicit content online before meeting Gibson and that he did not initially force her into any sexual acts.

“Mr. Gibson didn’t force you?” a defense attorney asked.

“He ain’t force nothing,” she responded.

Prosecutors argued that over time Gibson used his influence and celebrity to exploit vulnerable women. He allegedly coached them on how to engage with clients - whom they referred to as “plays” - in order to maximize profits.

The woman read a series of explicit text messages between Gibson, in which he allegedly instructed her on how to speak and act during sexual encounters with clients.

“Need you talking like a white girl.”

“When you come back up, put them heels on.”

Prosecutors claim the women were told they would receive financial opportunities and personal benefits, including increased power and status within the company.

The witness says she and other women were instructed to put the money they made into kitchen drawers. Gibson’s mother also received money from the women by digital payments.

