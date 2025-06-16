Woman in deadly Atlanta hit and run has second hit and run 20 miles away, police say

ATLANTA — A woman charged in a deadly hit and run crash in downtown Atlanta that killed a husband and father is preparing to spend her sixth night in jail.

Portia Taylor, 30 years old, faces numerous charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported that police say the second crash happened about 20 miles away in Cobb County.

The victim was here on business when he lost his life.

In his obituary posted online, 71-year-old Michael Crabtree, known to his family and friends as TC, wasn’t just a beloved husband and father. The Alabama man was also a positive influence in his local church.

Last month, investigators say Crabtree was in town for work when Taylor struck and killed him as he was attempting to cross the street.

Police say Taylor, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, had just finished her shift at Candyland strip club and was speeding across Peachtree and Baker streets when she hit Crabtree and kept on driving.

From there, investigators say, she hopped onto I-75 and headed 20 miles to Cobb County, where she’s accused of crashing into a truck near the Canton Road connector.

According to police, she continued her dangerous drive and eventually got off on Barrett Parkway near the Town Center Mall, where police arrested and charged her with DUI.

Taylor got out of jail and returned to work until last week. An investigation confirmed she was in the same car involved in the deadly hit and run.

Atlanta police tracked her to the downtown strip club, where officers took her into custody.

Jail records show that she’s being held without bond.

According to investigators, when Cobb police arrested Taylor, they found an open bottle of tequila, marijuana and two ecstasy pills.

Channel 2 checked the court records, and she did not have an attorney listed.

