Xpress bus service routes discontinued, park-and-ride lots closed

ATLANTA — The state’s Xpress bus service is taking over some Cobb and Gwinnett County commuter routes.
Officials say the change is a response to lower ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic and a $4 million state funding cut. Ridership has remained at 30% of pre-pandemic levels.
Xpress is discontinuing 13 routes and closing nine park-and-ride lots beginning Monday.
You can learn about all of the changes, including which routes and lots are going away, on their website.
