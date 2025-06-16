Xpress bus service routes discontinued, park-and-ride lots closed

ATLANTA — The state’s Xpress bus service is taking over some Cobb and Gwinnett County commuter routes.

Officials say the change is a response to lower ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic and a $4 million state funding cut. Ridership has remained at 30% of pre-pandemic levels.

Xpress is discontinuing 13 routes and closing nine park-and-ride lots beginning Monday.

You can learn about all of the changes, including which routes and lots are going away, on their website.

