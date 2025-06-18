As 4-year anniversary nears, questions remain over brutal stabbing in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — This year marks four years since Katie Janness of Atlanta and her partner’s dog, Bowie, were killed near the entrance of the crown jewel of Atlanta -- Piedmont Park.

To date, there have been no arrests and no new leads, according to Atlanta police, who released a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Monday, saying:

“The investigation into the 2021 murder of Katherine Janness and her dog, Bowie, remains active and ongoing. The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to solving this case of a life taken in an act of senseless violence and bringing justice to those responsible. As the investigation is near the start of its fourth year, the investigation is focused on DNA evidence.”

Channel 2 Action News has been working to obtain that DNA evidence. We filed an open records request for details of the necropsy that was done on the dog Bowie.

We were denied from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, saying that the “disclosure of which would be an invasion of personal privacy.”

“They’re going to know exactly how Bowie was killed, and that’s going to be critical because he, I believe, again, was killed first. So, with the autopsy, one thing they could look at, is there any dog hair in her wounds? She had 50 stab wounds from her head, neck and chest, so there would be a great possibility if that same weapon was used on him,” crime scene investigator Sheryl “Mac” McCollum told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Greer also spoke with a city councilman about what has changed in Piedmont Park in the last four years.

Plus, we’ll hear from the father of the victim’s girlfriend about his frustrations with the case, which he says appears to be now a cold case, in a special report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.

