State representative steps down ‘effective immediately’ citing issues rebuilding home after Helene

ATLANTA — State Rep. Lynn Heffner, (D-Augusta), announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives effective immediately due to residency issues resulting from Hurricane Helene.

Heffner, who represented House District 130 since her election in 2022, cited ongoing uncertainty in the rebuilding process as a key reason for her departure.

Her home received severe structural damage during the hurricane, which has created a residency issue with her seat.

During her time in office, she served on several committees, including the Defense & Veterans Affairs Committee, Economic Development & Tourism Committee, and the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.

In a statement, Heffner expressed her gratitude for serving in the Georgia House of Representatives.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of House District 130, which has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

However, she indicated that the ongoing discourse surrounding the rebuilding process has reached an impasse, saying it is “creating uncertainty that has led me to make the difficult but necessary decision to step aside.”

In addition to her committee assignments, Heffner was appointed by House Speaker Jon to the House Study Committee on Affordability & Accessibility of Georgia’s Legitimation Process and the House Study Committee on Alternatives to Opioids for Pain Management.

Despite her resignation, Heffner said her journey in public service is not over.

“I will continue advocating for military families, veterans, the elderly, and underserved communities across Georgia,” she said.

