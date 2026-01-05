Ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at the world’s busiest airport on Monday morning.

The ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is because of the low visibility. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

The FAA alert says the ground stop will last until at least 9 a.m. Flights that are in the air will still land in Atlanta. The ground stop is for flights that are scheduled to depart for Atlanta from other airports.

