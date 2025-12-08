Georgia lawmaker arrested, charged with fraudulently taking $17K in pandemic unemployment

ATLANTA — Federal authorities have arrested a Georgia House of Representatives member and charged her with pandemic unemployment fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Rep. Sharon Henderson, who was running for her current position at the time, applied for federal pandemic unemployment benefits, saying she worked for the Henry County school system.

Overall, she is accused of taking $17,811 worth of pandemic unemployment benefits.

“Although Henderson had worked as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools for five days in 2018 (almost two years prior), she had not worked for Henry County Schools since then. Additionally, the Substitute Teacher Agreement Henderson signed in 2018 included an acknowledgment that substitute teachers are not eligible to draw unemployment wages,” the DOJ said in a news release.

On her application, Henderson allegedly put that she worked for the district throughout 2019, “and as recently as March 10, 2020.”

She claimed that she had paystubs as evidence and that her place of employment was closed as a direct result of the COVID pandemic.

“She then allegedly submitted weekly certifications stating that she was unable to reach her place of employment because of a COVID-19 quarantine. She allegedly submitted eight of those certifications in June 2021, after she was sworn in and serving as the state representative for District 113, which covers western Newton County and part of Covington,” the DOJ said.

“It is shocking that a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help suffering community members,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable.”

“Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “We remain committed to finding those who take advantage of federal programs meant to help those truly in need.”

Henderson is due in federal court at 1 p.m. on Monday, where she is expected to plead not guilty.

