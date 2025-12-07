1 dead after shooting at Palmetto Bojangles

PALMETTO, Ga. — A police investigation is underway at a Bojangles in Palmetto Sunday.

Palmetto police confirmed to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that officers found a man dead in the parking lot at 9135 Roosevelt Highway when they responded to the scene at 1:15 p.m.

Police said the man who was found dead and another man had been involved in a fight before the shooting. A suspect in in custody.

The names of those involved in the shooting hasn’t been released, police said, until the victim’s family is notified.

However the victim’s family has identified him as Dominique Goodman.

We will have more on this story at Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

The mayor of Palmetto had earlier told Rogers that two people were shot.

