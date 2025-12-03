Violent gang used ice cream truck, bounce houses to recruit kids in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia’s attorney general announced 16 members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods have been successfully prosecuted.

The gang, a violent subset of the national Bloods gang, was responsible for a series of crimes including murders, shootings, drug trafficking, and a multi-state crime spree across 10 Georgia counties.

“This case in particular was horrific because we had gang members targeting kids,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “They were bringing in bouncy houses and ice cream trucks to recruit.”

The prosecution of the gang members was part of a four-year investigation that stretched from California to ten Georgia counties, starting in 2019 and wrapping up in 2022.

Authorities revealed that the gang’s statewide leader, Jamar Ramsay, known as “Supreme,” was directing operations from inside a Georgia prison using contraband phones and the prison call system.

Ramsay, already serving a life sentence for murder, received an additional 60 years on top of his existing sentence after being found guilty on multiple counts.

Brantavious “Trap” Sims, who was convicted of the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Lane Bullard in Barrow County, was sentenced to life without parole plus 25 years.

The investigation and prosecution involved collaboration between the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, the GBI’s Gang Task Force, and the Department of Corrections’ Security Threat Group Unit.

The other 14 members pleaded guilty to related charges.

Carr emphasized the commitment to safety and said they are still pursuing one more suspect.

“I don’t care your race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, where you live or where you’re from — you deserve to be safe in this state. And we’re going after violent criminals," he said.

