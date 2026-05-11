5 shot at mall near University of Iowa; suspect arrested in metro Atlanta

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A teenager accused of shooting five people near the University of Iowa campus last month has been captured in metro Atlanta.

The Iowa City Police Department says Damarian Jones, 17, got into a fight inside the Downtown Pedestrian Mall early in the morning on April 19. Police say as many as 40 people were involved in the fight.

They say Jones eventually got a gun from someone else and fired six times into the crowded mall.

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Five people were shot, one of whom was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. Two others suffered serious injuries and had to undergo surgery.

The U. S. Marshals Service found and arrested Jones at the Southern Suites in Forest Park on Monday morning. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

Jones will be extradited to Iowa where he will face five counts of attempted murder, three counts of willful injury, two counts of willful injury assault and one count of going armed with intent.

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“Their lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence,” said Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston. “We pray for their full recovery and stand ready to support them in any way possible during this difficult time.”

Two of the victims are still hospitalized.

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