College Football Playoff: Georgia earns No. 3 seed, see the full bracket

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee unveiled on Sunday the final rankings for who’s in and who’s out of this season’s playoffs.

Big Ten champions Indiana, runner-up Ohio State, SEC champions Georgia and Big 12 champions Texas Tech earned the No. 1-No. 4 seeds. They will have a first-round bye.

The other conference champions in the playoff are Tulane and James Madison. The at-large bids are Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami.

Notre Dame and BYU are the first two teams out.

SportsZone Sunday will have reaction to the playoff bracket and how far Georgia could go in the playoff, following WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Here is the bracket with seeds No. 5-No. 8 hosting the first round on their campuses against seeds No. 9-12:

No. 1-No. 4 seeds: Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech (First Round Bye)

No. 5 seed Oregon vs. No. 12 seed James Madison

No. 6 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 11 seed Tulane

No. 7 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 8 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 9 seed Alabama

Georgia will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

This story will be updated with responses from the playoff committee.

