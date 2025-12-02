Man shot at young shopper outside Lowe’s. He thought he should be rewarded, witness says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A witness helped police arrest a shooting suspect after gunshots outside a Lowe’s store in Loganville over the busy shopping weekend.

Police said 64-year-old Steven Wagner fired shots at a young man he believed was shoplifting at the Lowe’s on Atlanta Highway. The incident happened around 3 in the afternoon, and Wagner faces charges of felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Michael Starks, a witness to the shooting, said he helped police make an arrest by following Wagner and snapping a photo.

“I didn’t want him to get away,” Starks said.

Starks described the scene, saying the man being shot at ran for cover while Wagner continued firing.

“He’s running basically for his life away from this guy and he’s still shooting,” Starks recounted.

He said a store employee came out to say the man had not stolen anything. An arrest warrant described the man targeted as “another person that was shopping at the store.”

According to Starks, Wagner went back into the store after the shooting, and he told police he thought he was doing the right thing when officers arrived.

“He honestly thought he did nothing wrong and should have been rewarded for his actions, honestly,” Starks said.

Starks believes the incident was racially motivated.

“It is not anyone’s place to be judge, jury and executioner just because they’re Black,” he said.

The person who was shot at left before police arrived, and Wagner remains in jail without bond.

