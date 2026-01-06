Mystery Georgia winner of $983M Mega Millions jackpot claims prize

NEWNAN, Ga. — The lucky Georgian who won the Mega Millions jackpot worth $983 million has claimed the prize months after the historic drawing.

The winner purchased the ticket at the Publix on Hwy. 29 in Newnan for the Nov. 14 drawing, but just came forward on Jan. 2. Georgia Lottery said the winner chose the cash option worth $453.6 million before taxes.

It’s the largest prize in state history. The previous record was the $478.2 million jackpot split by two winners in 2024.

Georgia law allows winners of a prize worth over $250,000 the option to stay anonymous, which the Nov. 14 winner decided to do. Officials confirmed the winner is from Georgia and has had family members receive the lottery’s HOPE scholarships.

The winner told the Georgia Lottery that they play regularly, but saw the jackpot on a billboard that reminded them to get a ticket. The Publix store received a $50,000 retailer’s bonus.

But what does the Mega Millions winner plan to spend the cash option on? The jackpot holder told the Georgia Lottery the prize will be “generational” and used to give back to good causes.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Georgia’s record-breaking jackpot winner and their life-changing start to the new year,” Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

