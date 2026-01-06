EATS, an Atlanta restaurant staple, to reopen in Lee + White complex near Westside Beltline

ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta restaurant staple EATS is coming back in a new location.

Wild Heaven Brewery announced on Tuesday that it had acquired EATS, which closed its location along Ponce de Leon Avenue near Ponce City Market in October after 32 years.

EATS will be coming to the Lee + White complex along the Westside Beltline.

“EATS has been part of Atlanta’s culinary DNA for decades,” said Nick Purdy, Wild Heaven Co-President. “We’re honored to carry that torch forward. Our goal is to preserve what people have always loved about EATS while giving it a thoughtful, sustainable home inside our West End brewery. The goal isn’t to be an EATS tribute band but to reach 99% fidelity to the experience so many Atlantans treasure. Eric and I couldn’t be prouder to have a chance to steward the next chapter of EATS.”

Bob Hatcher, the original founder and owner of EATS, said he was really excited about the deal.

“I am super excited about this turn of events! Also, they have got long-time EATS manager Levi Nichols on board as well,” Hatcher said.

Wild Heaven said additional details, including menu updates, timeline specifics, and special events, will be shared in the coming weeks.

EATS originally opened its doors in 1994 and is known for “its legendary jerk chicken, meat-and-threes, and nearly three decades of feeding the city with heart.”

It closed its original location after 32 years in October, saying rising property taxes and water bills made it difficult to keep the business running.

The new owners say to expect the same food and experience as they get ready to reopen with the new year.

