Iconic Atlanta restaurant EATS closing its doors after 33 years

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant will be closing its doors after 33 years.

The owners of EATS on Ponce de Leon Ave announced their last day will be on Oct. 18.

“Our love for this city and for every single one of you is beyond measure. EATS has never just been about the food. It has always been about you. Y’all gave this place its heartbeat. The conversations, the laughter, the regulars who became family, the generations who grew up walking through our doors,” the owners wrote in a statement.

Earlier this week, the restaurant and several other businesses in the area were vandalized. Atlanta police have made an arrest.

EATS did not say if it’s closing because of the damage or for other reasons. But the owners hope to see as many loyal customers as they can for one last time.

“Come through, say hello, and help us close this wild chapter the way it began: together.”

