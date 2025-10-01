Vandals didn’t take anything after smashing windows at several midtown Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA — Several businesses in midtown Atlanta were vandalized overnight, with windows smashed at a Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and more.
The incidents occurred after midnight along Ponce de Leon Avenue, where vandals left behind significant damage but took nothing.
“It’s definitely a nuisance. It’s very frustrating,” said Stephen Hatcher, a worker at Eats restaurant, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.
Crews arrived Wednesday morning to replace the shattered windows at a bank, which were broken by a rock or brick overnight.
A Starbucks across the parking lot also had several windows broken, which have since been boarded up.
“I work in midtown, and I see crazy people everyday. But it’s weirder when they come to areas like this. It’s kind of a calmer area, you don’t expect vandalism here,” Raymond Abreu said.
Hatcher says the restaurant has been targeted before, but it’s not common. They feel lucky it didn’t turn into a burglary.
Police are actively searching for suspects but have not yet made any arrests in connection with the vandalism spree.
