Vandals didn’t take anything after smashing windows at several midtown Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA — Several businesses in midtown Atlanta were vandalized overnight, with windows smashed at a Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and more.

The incidents occurred after midnight along Ponce de Leon Avenue, where vandals left behind significant damage but took nothing.

“It’s definitely a nuisance. It’s very frustrating,” said Stephen Hatcher, a worker at Eats restaurant, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Crews arrived Wednesday morning to replace the shattered windows at a bank, which were broken by a rock or brick overnight.

A Starbucks across the parking lot also had several windows broken, which have since been boarded up.

“I work in midtown, and I see crazy people everyday. But it’s weirder when they come to areas like this. It’s kind of a calmer area, you don’t expect vandalism here,” Raymond Abreu said.

Hatcher says the restaurant has been targeted before, but it’s not common. They feel lucky it didn’t turn into a burglary.

Police are actively searching for suspects but have not yet made any arrests in connection with the vandalism spree.

