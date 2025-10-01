New $200+ million theme park planned in metro Atlanta

A developer wants to bring more fun down to Coweta County and has proposed a 13-acre amusement park to regional officials.

The project, Big Poplar II, would be in the area of Poplar Road and the Newnan Crossing Bypass in Coweta County. It is being developed by Pope & Land, an Atlanta-based firm.

If approved, the 13-acre amusement park would be part of a larger development, including two hotels and a large space for restaurants and retail.

The development would be at 441 Poplar Road, according to county property records.

Proposal documents submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs show the development would include 340,000 square feet of retail and restaurant land as well as two 175-key hotels.

Economically, the proposed project is estimated to be worth $219 million when completed in 2036.

The project is also expected to bring in $8.7 million per year in tax revenue to the county.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the developers for more design details of the project.

