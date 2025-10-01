When a motorcyclist’s hoodie says, ‘Even GSP can’t catch a ghost,’ GSP says challenge accepted

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — October is here, and while spooky season is upon us, one Georgia sheriff’s office says ghosts may be hard to catch, but not impossible for them.

Early on Sept. 21, Georgia State Patrol troopers were patrolling Interstate 95 in Bryan County when two motorcycles sped by at 123 miles per hour, officials said.

When the troopers tried to pull them over, the motorcyclists sped away, leading to a chase, authorities said.

The chase continued as the motorcycles exited I-95 at Belfast Keller Road and proceeded onto Georgia 25 South and Cartertown Road.

GPS said troopers temporarily lost sight of the motorcycles, but later found them along with two additional motorcycles.

Troopers managed to block the motorcycles, bringing them to a stop.

Bryan County officials shared a photo of one of the suspect’s hoodies that said, “Even GSP can’t catch a ghost.”

However, the sheriff’s office said GSP appeared to have accepted the challenge.

The BCSO said the high-speed game of hide-and-seek started in another county, but ended in Bryan County.

“If you’re going to wear your motto on your shirt, make sure you can live up to it,” the BCSO said.

Deputies said that while ghosts may be hard to catch, it’s not impossible.

“Looks like GSP just added ‘ghost hunting’ to their resume! Just in time for October,” the BCSO said.

The two riders who initially sped away were arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, and felony fleeing. A third rider was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, officials said.

All three suspects were booked into the Bryan County Jail. Their ages and identities were not released.

