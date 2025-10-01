Mom charged with murder after 7-year-old son’s head gets stuck in car window

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mother has been charged with her son’s murder after he died earlier this year.

Kandice Grace, 32, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and child cruelty related to the April death of her 7-year-old son, Mazi Simmons.

According to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, police were called to reports of an unresponsive child in a car.

Simmons was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that while Grace was passed out in the front seat because she was high on illegal drugs, Simmons got his head stuck in the backseat window, where he was sitting with his two younger siblings.

A witness said that Grace came to his home the night before, but left the children in the car, saying she did not want them to come in his house. Shortly after, she left with her kids, the warrant says.

The witness told investigators that the next morning, he came outside and saw Simmons’ head hanging out of the back window. He began banging on the car to wake her up.

While investigators were interviewing Grace, they say she repeatedly passed out while holding her youngest child.

They concluded that she was high while driving and then passed out, leaving her unconscious and unable to actively watch her children, leading to Simmons’ death.

