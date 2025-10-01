GA mayor, ex-trooper found guilty in deadly crash to learn his sentence today

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mayor will be sentenced Wednesday for a deadly crash that killed two teen girls during his time as a state trooper.

In August, a Carroll County jury found Anthony “AJ” Scott guilty on multiple charges for the crash that killed 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla in September 2015.

The guilty verdict included one charge of second-degree homicide by vehicle, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving. The jury found Scott not guilty on a second count of second-degree homicide by vehicle.

Scott, who is the current mayor of Buchanan in Haralson County, will learn his sentence at 9 a.m. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

