Crash expert testifies that ex-trooper could’ve avoided crash that killed 2 teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — New testimony emerged today in the retrial of former state trooper Anthony Scott, accused of causing a crash that killed two teenagers in Carroll County in 2015.

A crash reconstruction expert testified that Scott could have avoided the collision, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported.

The crash, which resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, is being re-examined after a mistrial was declared in 2019.

Scott, now the mayor of Buchanan, allegedly drove at speeds up to 90 mph without lights or sirens.

The courtroom was packed as the jury heard from Will Partenheimer, a crash reconstruction expert who reviewed the initial crash report and videos related to the case.

The expert suggested that Scott’s actions contributed significantly to the crash: “If the defendant had applied his brakes … as he was stirring to the right that this collision would not have happened.”

He also said the collision could’ve been avoided “if he was going 55 mph.”

The defense countered by highlighting the involvement of the other driver, suggesting that decisions made by both drivers led to the collision. However, the expert maintained that Scott’s car did not stop, which was a critical factor.

John McCorsley, a Bremen firefighter, recalled treating Kylie Lindsey, who repeatedly expressed a desire to call her mother as she was being treated for a head injury.

Scott’s retrial follows a mistrial declared in 2019, underscoring the complexity and contentious nature of the case. The court proceedings are set to resume Monday morning.

