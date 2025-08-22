‘Achieve the Dream’ event offers low mortgage rates, no down payment to potential homeowners

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of hopeful people gathered Friday for assistance to “Achieve the Dream” of owning a home.

The event, organized by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, runs through Sunday. It potentially provides a below-market 5.5% mortgage rate for people with low to moderate household incomes.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development-approved program also offers some of its clients no down payment, closing costs or mortgage insurance. Credit scores are not considered, making homeownership more accessible for many.

Tamara Beach, a single mom, said she has worked for years to be a homeowner.

“It would mean that I’ve decided to truly make Georgia my home,” Beach said.

Avril Liburd, a NACA agent, highlighted the challenges faced by potential homeowners in the metro Atlanta area.

“We’re seeing most homes now since COVID have increased between 50 to 100% in the metro Atlanta area,” Liburd said.

