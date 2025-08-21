‘Asked for her mom:’ First responders testify about treating teens killed in crash with ex-trooper

CARROLLTON, Ga. — On the second day of testimony in the trial of a former state trooper charged with vehicular homicide, first responders described how they attended to the four injured teenagers at the crash scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two of those teens, 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chichilla, died in the hospital. The crash happened along U.S. 27 in Carroll County in September 2015.

Investigators say the trooper, Andrew “A.J.” Scott, was driving up to 90 mph at night without lights and sirens. The cruiser crashed into the teens’ Nissan Sentra.

John McCorsley was a Bremen firefighter who responded and treated one of the teens who did not survive. He testified that he placed her neck in a brace and tried to keep her stable and calm.

“I was treating her as if it was a head injury because she kept repeating that she wanted to call her mom, wanted to call her mom,” he said.

Marcus Shanks is a Carrollton firefighter who was in the ambulance with Lindsey.

“She told me her first name and she asked for her mom,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Paramedic Jessica Polk attended to the driver, Dillon Wall.

“I do remember talking to him on the way to the hospital,” she said. “He was starting to ask questions. Was everyone OK? Are my friends OK? At the time, I told him I didn’t know because I truly didn’t.”

The prosecution showed photographs of the crash scene where beer containers and liquor bottles could be seen in and around the teens’ car. Investigators testified that despite the presence of alcohol, there was insufficient evidence to charge the driver with driving under the influence.

Scott, the defendant, was fired from the Georgia State Patrol after the crash and went on to become the mayor of Buchanan, in Haralson County, where he’s still in office.

He’s charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding. He could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

This is the second time Scott is being tried for the case.

A judge declared a mistrial in 2019, saying the prosecution withheld evidence. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is now prosecuting the case.

Testimony is expected to resume on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group