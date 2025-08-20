Trial begins for current GA mayor, ex-trooper charged in crash that killed teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony began Wednesday in the retrial of the mayor of Buchanan and former state trooper accused of causing a crash that killed two teen girls in 2015.

Anthony Scott is charged with causing the crash on Highway 27 that resulted in the deaths of Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16. The crash also injured two other teens who survived.

The jury was set this morning and given instructions before opening statements, Channel 2’s Candice McCowan reported.

Testimony included emotional accounts from a friend of one of the surviving teens and the man who called 911 after witnessing the crash.

“It didn’t look good, because one car turned dead in front of the other car, right in front of them,” the witness said.

This is Scott’s second trial after a judge declared a mistrial in 2019, citing that prosecutors withheld evidence.

Georgia State Patrol fired Scott for the crash, and investigators say he was driving 90 miles per hour without lights and sirens seconds before the crash.

