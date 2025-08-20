SWAT teams swarm Cobb County home after hostage situation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is working to get a barricaded suspect out of a home Wednesday morning.

The situation started when deputies went to serve a warrant at a home. The suspect went inside and held a family member against their will. SWAT teams negotiated for the family member’s release. The suspect is still barricaded inside.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

“At this time, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office continues to work toward a peaceful resolution and the successful service of the warrant,” a spokesperson said.

