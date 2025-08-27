GA mayor, ex-trooper found guilty in deadly crash retrial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mayor was found guilty on five of six charges from a deadly crash that killed two teen girls during his time as a state trooper.

All the latest developments LIVE on Channel 2 Action News

Anthony “AJ” Scott was accused of causing the collision that killed 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla in September 2015.

The jury found him guilty on one charge of second-degree homicide by vehicle. He also was found guilty on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving.

He was found not guilty by the jury on a second count of second-degree homicide by vehicle.

Scott was placed in handcuffs after the verdict was read. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later day, the judge said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has been in the courtroom each day throughout the trial for Scott, who is the current mayor of Buchanan in Haralson County.

During closing arguments, prosecutors laid out the charges against Scott, including homicide by vehicle.

He did not dispute in his testimony that he had been traveling around 90 mph without his lights or siren on just before the crash.

The defense argued it was the fault of the teen driving the other car where Lindsey and Chinchilla were passengers.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group