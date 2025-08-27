Ex-NFL player from metro Atlanta accused of exploiting women on dating apps for money

ROSWELL, Ga. — A retired NFL player from metro Atlanta is now in custody for what police describe as an extensive financial fraud scheme.

Darryl “Buster” Skrine, 36, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Roswell on 18 charges.

Police say they began investigating the former NFL cornerback last month when a woman said he financially exploited her.

Investigators say Skrine had been using online dating platforms to establish a relationship with several women, tell them a fake story about financial troubles and ask for money. He would promise to repay them with his NFL annuity.

At least three women from Wisconsin, North Carolina and New York reported losing a total of $300,000.

Investigators say Skrine was using the money to fund his “lavish lifestyle,” including Airbnbs, travel and gift cards.

He was arrested at a rented Airbnb on Pine Grove Road and charged with deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking and criminal attempt to commit theft.

They said he had been at that Airbnb for the last several months, and had been bouncing around to several Airbnbs.

Skrine is also wanted out of Canada where he was arrested for over $100,000 in check fraud in August 2023. He was granted bail and required to wear a GPS monitor, but police say he removed it and fled back to the United States.

Skrine is a native of Decatur and played football at Etowah High School.

He joined the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and spent more than 10 years playing for several teams before retiring from the Tennessee Titans in July 2022.

