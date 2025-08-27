Local

GA man on probation facing charges after Google account tips off investigators about child porn

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Christopher Michael Jenkins GA man on probation facing charges after Google account tips off investigators about child porn
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 39-year-old man was arrested after investigators linked him to child sexual abuse material through a cyber tip from Google’s reporting system, according to Haralson County officials.

Christopher Michael Jenkins, 39, of Tallapoosa, was taken into custody on Friday by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office after a detailed investigation led by Inv. Nicole Wilson.

Authorities said the investigation began with a cyber tip received on May 27, which included images of child porn submitted by Google.

Wilson obtained a search warrant for the Google account mentioned in the cyber tip, which led to the discovery of a real name, recovery email, and phone number associated with the account.

Authorities said they discovered Jenkins’ address connected to the account and confirmed that he was on probation. On Friday investigators and executed a search warrant at Jenkins’ home on US Highway 78 near the Georgia State line.

Jenkins is currently facing two charges of sexual exploitation of children and a charge for Probation Violation. The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

