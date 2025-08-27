South Paulding High student seriously injured, hit by car while walking to school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A South Paulding High School student was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, the incident happened off campus on Winn Road, in front of Dugan Elementary School.

School officials and the sheriff’s office confirmed no crossing guard was present.

South Paulding High principal Ed Thomas sent a letter to parents saying the student was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The letter said the student was hospitalized and being treated at this time.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken to an Atlanta area hospital in critical conditin.

Counselors were made available to students and staff for Wednesday and Thursday and Thomas promised to provide updates if there are further developments.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they’d responded to the vehicle accident with a pedestrian near South Paulding High School.

The sheriff’s office said the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team would investigate the incident.

Read the full letter to parents here:

“Dear South Paulding High School Families,

It is with a heavy heart that I share news of an incident that occurred this morning just off the campus on Winn Road in front of Dugan Elementary School. One of our students, who was walking to school from the neighborhood across Winn Road, was struck by a car and seriously injured. The student is hospitalized and is being treated at this time. You may see news reports of this unfortunate event. Our school is a tight-knit community, and I am sharing this information so that all of our thoughts and prayers can be dedicated to the families involved. I also want you to know that we will have counselors on hand at the school today and tomorrow for any students or staff who need assistance. I will update you if there are developments. Please keep these families in your prayers during this difficult time."

