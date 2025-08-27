Jury deliberations to enter 2nd day in ex-trooper, GA mayor’s trial for deadly crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Jurors will resume their deliberations in the trial of a former state trooper and Georgia mayor charged in a crash that killed two teens.

Channel 2 Action News has been in the courtroom each day throughout the trial for Anthony “AJ” Scott. The former trooper and current Buchanan mayor is accused of crashing into a car and killing 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla in Sept. 2015.

Closing arguments finished on Tuesday and the jurors got the case to start their deliberations. The jurors worked into the night hours before a judge let them go home around 10 p.m. They are expected back at the courthouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

During closing arguments, prosecutors laid out the charges against Scott, including second-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.

The defense argued that the crash was the fault of the teen driving the other car where Lindsey and Chinchilla were passengers.

Scott could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

