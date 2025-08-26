The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is asking for help as it faces $250,000 shortfall

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, a beloved springtime event, faces potential cancellation next year due to a $250,000 funding shortfall.

For the first time in its 90-year history, the festival is seeking public donations to continue its tradition of artists’ markets, live music, and community fun at Piedmont Park.

“We’ve always been self-sufficient, and now we’re reaching out saying we need your help,” said Brian Hill, Executive Director of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

The festival, which began when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, has been a staple of Atlanta’s cultural scene for decades.

Hill attributes the financial difficulties to the impacts of COVID-19 and inflation, noting that costs have risen by 25% to 30%.

Ken Wainwright, an Atlanta resident, expressed his hope that the community will rally to save the festival.

“There’s a couple of things that make Atlanta, Atlanta. This is one of them,” Wainwright said.

Hill remains optimistic that the community will come together to find new resources, drawing parallels to past successful preservation efforts like saving the Fox Theatre.

The festival’s future now hinges on public support, with donations being accepted through their website. CLICK HERE to donate.

