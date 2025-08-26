Powerball drawing: $1 million ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — No one took home the $750 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one ticket in Georgia turned out to be lucky.

A Powerball ticket sold in Georgia matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Lottery to find out if the winner bought the ticket at a store or on the mobile app.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the next Powerball drawing grows to at least $815 million for Wednesday night.

You can watch the Powerball drawing LIVE every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group