What are the best employers in Georgia, according to Forbes?

ATLANTA — Forbes Magazine released its annual Best Employers by State list and one business soared above the rest in Georgia.

The business magazine ranked Delta Air Lines as the Best Employer in Georgia. The Atlanta-based airline also made the top 5 for Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Utah.

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research firm, to finalize the list. They reached out to over 160,000 employees who work for companies with at least 500 employees.

The respondents were asked how likely they would recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. The employees also were asked about their previous employers within the past two years and if they would recommend them as well.

Here are the top 25 employers in Georgia according to Forbes.

Delta Air Lines Apple Lockheed Martin Salesforce General Motors Google RTX Southwest Airlines Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Comcast Insight Global Nike Publix Marriott International IBM Oracle Georgia-Pacific Microsoft DHL Allstate Johnson & Johnson Forsyth County School District JPMorganChase Emory Healthcare PepsiCo

Other notable Georgia-based companies that made the top 50 include the Cobb County School District, Synovus, Augusta University, The Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, Coca-Cola, Grady Health System, Jim Ellis, Aflac, UPS, and Georgia Tech.

You can click here to see the full list or filter by your employer’s name.

