What are the best employers in Georgia, according to Forbes?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Forbes Magazine released its annual Best Employers by State list and one business soared above the rest in Georgia.

The business magazine ranked Delta Air Lines as the Best Employer in Georgia. The Atlanta-based airline also made the top 5 for Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Utah.

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research firm, to finalize the list. They reached out to over 160,000 employees who work for companies with at least 500 employees.

The respondents were asked how likely they would recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. The employees also were asked about their previous employers within the past two years and if they would recommend them as well.

Here are the top 25 employers in Georgia according to Forbes.

  1. Delta Air Lines
  2. Apple
  3. Lockheed Martin
  4. Salesforce
  5. General Motors
  6. Google
  7. RTX
  8. Southwest Airlines
  9. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
  10. Comcast
  11. Insight Global
  12. Nike
  13. Publix
  14. Marriott International
  15. IBM
  16. Oracle
  17. Georgia-Pacific
  18. Microsoft
  19. DHL
  20. Allstate
  21. Johnson & Johnson
  22. Forsyth County School District
  23. JPMorganChase
  24. Emory Healthcare
  25. PepsiCo

Other notable Georgia-based companies that made the top 50 include the Cobb County School District, Synovus, Augusta University, The Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, Coca-Cola, Grady Health System, Jim Ellis, Aflac, UPS, and Georgia Tech.

You can click here to see the full list or filter by your employer’s name.

