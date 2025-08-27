Street scuffle, Newnan cop clipped by car lands 7 behind bars

NEWNAN, Ga. — A fistfight in a Newnan street earlier this month ended with seven people facing charges.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Morris Bridges, 22, was accused of cutting off Robert Edwards, 44, while he drove his motorcycle on at Grieson Trail and Bullsboro Drive.

When they stopped at the intersection, the men approached one another and began arguing. That’s when the report says Bridges slapped Robert Edwards in the face.

The report says Robert Edwards’ wife and daughter, 43-year-old Jacquelyn Edwards and 17-year-old Hailey Edwards, and Bridges’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Natel Cousin, got out of their vehicles and began fist fighting.

While all five were fighting one another, Bridges reportedly threw Hailey Edwards into the roadway, causing her to get scrapes, the report says

When officers arrived, they arrested all five of them and charged them with affray.

While putting them into patrol cars, the report says another mother and daughter, 40-year-old Nedra Andrews and 21-year-old Derriyounna Andrews, began screaming at them. Nedra Edwards reportedly yelled a racial slur at the officers.

The report notes that the commotion the women caused was so loud that employees and customers at an Arby’s restaurant across the street stopped what they were doing to see what was going on.

The women tried to drive away, but officers caught up to them. They say Derriyounna Andrews refused to get out of the car and locked the doors. She once again tried to drive away, but hit one of the officers with her car, causing him to fall backward.

Both women were subsequently arrested.

All seven have since been released from the Coweta County Jail.

