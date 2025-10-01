Brian Snitker steps down as manager of the Atlanta Braves

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will not return next season.

The team made it official Wednesday morning just ahead of its end-of-the-season news conference.

Brian Snitker to Transition to Advisory Role: pic.twitter.com/zqLOPBgZJ1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2025

Snitker, who turns 70 later this month, has been a part of the Braves organization for 49 years. He has spent his time in the organization since 1976 as a player, coach and manager.

His managerial contract with the team expired at midnight on Oct. 1. Snitker will be taking on a new role as a special advisor to General Manager Alex Anthopolous.

After his 800th win earlier in September, Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked if Anthopolous had conversations with Snitker about his future.

He said they would save those talks for after the regular season ended, but that Snitker has earned his spot in Braves history. In Wednesday’s announcement, Anthopolous said Snitker would be inducted to the Braves Hall of Fame during the 2026 season.

“Snit’s going to be in this organization forever. I’m not the owner obviously ... But Snit will be part of this organization no matter what, well past when I’m here. He’s Braves for life,” Anthopoulos said.

The Braves season ended on Sept. 28. The team finished fourth in the NL East with a 76-86 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Snitker holds a 811-668 career record as Atlanta’s manager from 2016-2025 and led the team to the 2021 World Series title, its first since 1995.

