4 men killed after running red light in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The families of four young men are mourning after they died in a car crash on State Road 20 at Cline Smith Road in Cartersville on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Adhonest Thomas, Shaun Miller, Isaiah Ross and Xavier Thompson.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the car they were traveling in ran a light and collided with another vehicle.

“Oh, it was horrible, something I would never want to see in my life,” Xavier Thompson’s mother Danielle Walker told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

Walker said people have speculated the young men were racing, but said those rumors are not true.

“I know a lot of people have speculated racing, but that is not true. The girlfriends were in the car in front of them, and they were just being silly boys and they went to go pass the girls and probably, ‘Hey!’ out the window and stuff,” Walker said.

The crash site has become a memorial, with families placing crosses where the car stopped.

Cell phone video shows dozens gathering at the scene Monday night to pay their respects.

Thomas, also known as AD, died at the scene, while Miller and Ross died in helicopters on the way to the hospital. Thompson was airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where his mother spent 16 hours with him before he passed away.

GSP reported that the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision were also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, though their conditions remain unknown.

GoFundMe pages have been set up by each of the families to help raise funds for the victims’ funerals.

