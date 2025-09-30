Victims ‘hunted like animals’ for mudding near ATV driver’s Haralson Co. home, sister says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man had surgery and is scheduled for more after a shooting officials said happened because he was mudding in a pickup truck near the suspect’s home.

The sister of one of the victims, Austin Glover, said he was shot in the neck and seriously wounded his leg.

Haralson County deputies said the suspect, Omar Bennett, opened fire because he was mad Glover and his friend, Cameron Callahan, were driving off road near his home on Eaves Bridge Road.

“They were being hunted like animals,” Caitlin Glover told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Austin Glover is currently hospitalized at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

According to investigators, Bennett chased them down on his ATV and blocked them from leaving. The gunshot caused Austin Glover to crash into a tree.

Callahan also suffered a serious head injury after he slammed into the windshield.

The ATV driver attempted to cover up the vehicle with foliage after the shooting, but soon after surrendered to authorities, officials said.

Capt. Donnie Mapp of the sheriff’s office said Bennett had multiple opportunities to call 911 instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Caitlin Glover described the ordeal as a nightmare for her family.

“I’m just glad we’re preparing for his recovery and not their funerals,” she said.

Bennett has been charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Both Austin Glover and Cameron Callahan have GoFundMe pages set up to assist with medical expenses.

