Money disappears from Georgia church’s bank account. Now, a city clerk is charged

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 35-year-old Georgia woman on Tuesday for theft by deception.

According to the GBI, Heather Browning, 35, of Dublin, who served as the treasurer for Cedar Grove Methodist Church and the clerk for the City of Dublin, is accused of misappropriating funds from the church’s accounts.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after members of the church reported the missing funds.

Browning allegedly breached her fiduciary duty by writing and cashing unauthorized checks from the church’s bank accounts.

Browning was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center following her arrest.

The investigation into the missing funds is still active and ongoing, according to the GBI. The total amount of money missing wasn’t released.

The GBI has encouraged anyone with information related to the case to contact their Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

