‘Truly heartbroken’ Tyrese Gibson accepts responsibility for death of neighbor’s dog, lawyer says

ATLANTA — Tyrese Gibson’s attorney says the actor is hoping the family forgives him after his large dogs killed their dog.

He also plans to rehome his dogs, two adult dogs and their three puppies.

The attorney released a statement about the situation Tuesday after Channel 2 Action News reported Gibson is wanted in an animal cruelty investigation in connection with a neighbor’s dog.

A neighbor in his Buckhead community said the actor’s large dogs roamed freely in the area and killed his dog.

Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services told Channel 2’s Cory James on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for the “Fast & Furious” franchise star for the dog’s death on Sept. 18.

The neighbor, Harrison Parker, said he let their dog, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry, out, only to find it dead from an animal attack minutes later. Police said footage from another neighbor’s doorbell camera captures the dogs moments after the attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In the statement from Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver law firm, it was noted that Gibson was out of town when the fatal attack happened. He had bought the dogs for his own security because of stalkers

Here is the statement from the actor’s attorney:

Mr. Tyrese Gibson wishes to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident. His heart is truly broken, and he has been praying for the family constantly, hoping they may one day find it in their hearts to forgive him.

Mr. Gibson was out of town when the incident occurred, but he accepts full responsibility for his dogs. As soon as he learned what had happened, he immediately made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes. The liability of keeping them was simply too great, and his heart could not bear the thought of anything like this ever happening again.

For the past three and a half years, Mr. Gibson has been dealing with stalkers randomly showing up at his home. His only motivation in bringing these dogs into his life was to protect his family and provide peace of mind. These dogs were never trained to be vicious; they never spent a single day in attack training.

Until this incident, they had never harmed a child, a person, or another dog. This tragic event is shocking and traumatizing for him and his family — and he can only imagine how devastating it has been for the family who lost their pet.

Since the day he learned of this tragedy, Mr. Gibson has been actively trying to reach out to the family directly to express his sorrow and condolences. He knows nothing can undo their loss, but he wants them to know he is truly heartbroken.

“I had no idea I would ever wake up to this, and I know the family must feel the same way. To the family please know that my heart is broken for you. I am praying for your healing and for your beloved pet, who never deserved this. I remain committed to facing this matter with honesty, responsibility, and compassion.

-Tyrese Gibson

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group