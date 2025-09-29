ATV driver shot truck driver mudding near Haralson County home, tried to hide vehicle, officials say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said a man on an ATV shot the driver of a truck, causing it to crash into a tree in Haralson County.

The driver, Austin Glover, and his passenger, Cameron Callahan, were critically injured, officials told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

The ATV driver, identified as Omar Bennett, is accused of opened fire on the truck because he was upset about the vehicle “mudding” on a dirt road near his home Saturday night. Bennett is now in jail and faces numerous charges.

“This is a result that could have easily been avoided by a simple 911 call,” said Capt. Donnie Mapp of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the ATV driver initially fired one shot at the truck after chasing it then blocked the truck and opened fire again. A rifle was found in the ATV, believed to have been used in the shooting.

A deputy responding to the scene found Glover unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck, while Callahan suffered a severe head injury after hitting the windshield.

The ATV driver attempted to cover up the vehicle with foliage after the shooting, but soon afterward, the suspect surrendered to authorities.

The sister of Austin Glover has set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses, as he faces multiple surgeries following the gunshot wound.

