Man wanted in GA arrested while charging Tesla at Walmart

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in south Georgia arrested a man wanted for terroristic threats and violating his probation. They found him while he was charging his Tesla at a Walmart.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Skyler Flournoy on Thursday in the Walmart parking lot on Ledo Road. The Leesburg Police Department said Flournoy ran on foot from its officers earlier in the day.

Hours later, deputies were alerted to the Walmart, where they found a 2023 Tesla Model 3 charging and Flournoy. They ran a check and found that Flournoy had warrants for terroristic threats and acts in Sandy Springs and a probation violation in Dougherty County.

Deputies took him to the Lee County Jail.

