2 men shot after suspect on ATV chases after them in west GA

Two men are in critical condition after deputies say a man chased them on an ATV and shot them Sunday morning in Haralson County.

Deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck and another with a head injury after they responded to the scene on Eaves Bridge Road and Garner Road around 12:12 a.m.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were riding in a pickup truck on dirt roads when a suspect on an ATV started to shoot at them.

The men hid in woods and tried to leave the area, but deputies say the ATV driver blocked them and fired more shots at them. The men crashed their truck into a tree.

Investigators later arrested Omar Braderick Bennett, who was found near a parked ATV. Deputies identified the victims as Austin Glover and Cameron Callahan.

Deputies say Bennett thought the men were in a friend’s truck that had been stolen. He said he was also upset about road damage. Investigators said the truck was not stolen and belonged to one of the victims.

Sheriff Stacy Williams emphasized the importance of not taking the law into one’s own hands.

“What makes this case even worse, is that the offender waited on these boys, fired his weapon from the roadway and then left those boys there and did not even call 911 at that point to help them.”

Both the ATV and the victims’ truck were towed for further processing as part of the investigation. Bennett faces charges including aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

