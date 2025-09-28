2 years after man died from gunshot in the neck, Atlanta police still looking for accused killer

ATLANTA — Two years after a man was shot and killed at a Southwest Atlanta music studio, police are still looking for his killer, and they are offering a reward.

The Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit is looking for Miquae Williams.

He’s wanted in connection with a shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in September 2023.

The victim, Nicholas Carter, was shot in the neck and died.

Williams is six feet tall, weighs around 180 to 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Williams, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text your tip by texting “CSA” to #274637.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.,

